Rio de Janeiro: The Abu Dhabi Legends Series will return in Rio de Janeiro at the jiu-jitsu Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, with last year’s champion Rafael Carino to face off against Alexandre Barauna at the Carioca Arena.

The tournament runs from November 16 to 18.

Black belt 5th degree legend of the sport and a former UFC fighter, Carino stole the show at last year’s Abu Dhabi Legends Series in Rio de Janeiro when he beat Carlao Barreto with a takedown to win the gold.

Commenting on his upcoming challenge, Rafael Carono said, “It will be a pleasure to fight again on the Abu Dhabi Legends Series, and this time against another very tough guy like Barauna. I just have to say thanks to the UAEJJF for the opportunity. Now it is my job to train hard and have an excellent fight.”

The tournament is open to all nationalities, the medallists will be listed in the UAEJJF World Ranking and cash prizes of more than $120,000 will be awarded to the top athletes of each division. The top three academies will also receive cash prizes and top ranked competitors will receive prizes at the end of the season according to the UAEJJF World Ranking.

The first-place winner in the respective weight categories of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam will receive 200 points. The second-place winner will receive 160 points and the third-place winner will receive 120 points.