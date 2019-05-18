Milwaukee never trailed in clash and led by as many as 28 points to double series lead

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to steal the ball from Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff finals Friday, May 17, 2019, in Milwaukee. Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a convincing 125-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

The top-seeded Bucks, who rallied to win game one of the best-of-seven series, never trailed and led by as many as 28 points to double their lead in the series, which moves to Toronto for games three and four on Sunday and Tuesday.