Ben Stokes saves fans money by announcing his stance on Ashes return

The next Ashes series is scheduled to begin in November 2027 in England, with Australia looking to defend the urn. Stokes has already ruled out returning for the series, despite speculation about a possible comeback.

Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2026, bringing an end to a career that saw him become one of England’s most influential all-rounders. His final international appearance came in the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

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