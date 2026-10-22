Ben Stokes saves fans money by announcing his stance on Ashes return

Former England captain denies reports of potential Ashes SOS call
Dubai: Ben Stokes has dismissed reports suggesting he could make a sensational return to England’s Ashes squad, calling a headline published by the i Paper Sport misleading and insisting there was no truth to the story.
The report, titled ‘Ben Stokes open to Ashes SOS call – on two conditions’, suggested the former England captain could be available as an emergency replacement for the upcoming series against Australia.
Stokes responded on social media, urging readers not to pay to access the article.
“Please don’t waste your £1 to read this…it’s a completely misleading headline and no truth to the Ashes story what so ever!” he wrote on X.
Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2026, bringing an end to a career that saw him become one of England’s most influential all-rounders. His final international appearance came in the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.
The next Ashes series is scheduled to begin in November 2027 in England, with Australia looking to defend the urn. Stokes has already ruled out returning for the series, despite speculation about a possible comeback.
The 35-year-old remains best remembered for his extraordinary performances in the 2019 Ashes. His unbeaten 135 at Headingley helped England pull off a remarkable one-wicket victory while chasing 359, keeping the series alive.
Stokes also played a key role in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph, scoring an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand before helping the team win the Super Over.
His latest response makes clear that, despite the speculation surrounding England’s Ashes plans, he has no intention of reversing his international retirement.