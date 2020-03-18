Dubai Sports Council urges people to upload videos of them doing exercise at home as part of the 'Be Fit, Be Safe, campaign Image Credit: Paxels

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council have launched a novel initiative, ‘Be Fit, Be Safe, to encourage residents and citizens to keep exercising at home.

The advice came after the gyms across the UAE have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Be Fit, Be Safe” is an online campaign through which Dubai Sports Council is urging their followers on different social media platforms to keep exercising at home and share their home workout videos online, tagging @DubaiSC, to help motivate and inspire others.

The Council has also requested those who are sharing their videos to nominate two friends to take up what is being billed as the #DSCchallenge.

Speaking about the initiative, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “The main purpose of this initiative is to urge members of our community to keep working out at home, without having to go out.

“But we also want to spread positivity because there is so much concern about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. People are worried, and rightfully so. But exercising helps ease their concerns because, as we all know, being physically active increases an individual’s overall sense of well-being and leads to an increase in happiness.

“Of course, exercising also strengthens your immune system and a strong immune system is your best defence against illness. Exercising and staying fit, thus, becomes even more important in these circumstances.

“So, while I urge every member of our community to please be responsible and respect the restrictions imposed by authorities, and follow all the precautionary safety measures recommended by them, I also want them to keep exercising because a healthy body means a strong immune system.

“So be fit, and be safe, and join us in spreading our message of positivity across communities.”

Early this week, gyms and spring camps were added to the long list of events and activities suspended in order to limit the spread of coronavirus in the UAE.