Oakland, California: Trevor Cahill pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics, far behind in the AL West standings earlier this summer, tied Houston for the division lead by beating the Astros 7-1 on Saturday.

Khris Davis, Matt Olson, Josh Phegley and Stephen Piscotty each hit two of Oakland’s team record-tying eight doubles as the A’s won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Athletics trailed the defending World Series champion Astros by 11 1/2 games on June 24 and were still 10 out on July 10.

Houston has lost seven of eight and dropped 12 of 19 since owning a six-game lead on July 24. The next day, reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve went on the disabled list, and the star second baseman is still out.

Colorado struck for three runs with two outs in the ninth inning, and then DJ LeMahieu homered over the center field wall in the 10th to help beat Atlanta 5-3.

Fill-in closer A.J. Minter came in with a 3-0 lead to begin the ninth and retired the first two Colorado batters. But the Rockies followed with four straight hits off him, including a two-run double by Ian Desmond and a tying single by pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra.

LeMahieu hit his 10th homer with one out in the 10th off Luke Jackson (1-1). Carlos Gonzalez followed with a double and scored on Nolan Arenado’s single.

In New York, Giancarlo Stanton hit one of New York’s four homers, and Luis Severino struck out eight while pitching into the sixth inning to win 11-6.

Philadelphia’s Jake Arrieta (9-8) allowed one run and four hits in six strong innings.