Brenda Patea is seeking damages over Zverev's claims about the outcome of his trial
Dubai: Lawyers representing world number one Alexander Zverev have confirmed that he intends to fight a lawsuit accusing him of falsely portraying the outcome of his domestic abuse trial.
His former partner, Brenda Patea, is seeking compensation and an injunction preventing the German tennis star from making similar statements in the future.
Zverev was handed a penalty order for bodily harm against Patea in October 2023. The pair share a daughter.
The 28-year-old challenged the order, having consistently denied the allegations. A public trial began in Berlin in June 2024 but was brought to an end by the court.
"The decision is not a verdict and it is not a decision about guilt or innocence," the court told the BBC.
"One decisive factor for the decision was that the witness has expressed her wish to end the trial. The defendant agreed to the termination of the case."
The court also confirmed that Zverev and Patea had reached a separate settlement.
However, in September, lawyers acting for Patea launched a civil complaint in Berlin over comments Zverev made during an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe in June, the day after he secured his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.
As outlined in the complaint, L'Equipe reported that Zverev had allegedly stated "my innocence has been proven".
Patea's legal team wants the court to prevent Zverev from repeating the statement, with a potential penalty "on pain of a fine of up to 250,000 euros (£209,000)". They are also seeking damages over the alleged impact of his comments on Patea.
"He was not found guilty, but he was not acquitted and they signed an agreement in which he committed not to talk about this case any more," Patea's lawyer Michael Scheele told BBC Sport.
"Instead he has said that it has been proven that he was not guilty. It's simply false.
"She doesn't want this to be repeated, because she's a content creator, an influencer, and she was accused of trying to make money, which was not true. If that had been the case, she would have asked in that (original) agreement to be compensated.
"He made a payment for the daughter, but nothing for her. She did not get any money."
Zverev's representatives at Berlin-based law firm Schertz Bergmann have confirmed that he will contest the legal action.
"Our client will defend himself against the lawsuit.
"If the statement attributed to him was indeed made in the form alleged, we consider it to be a permissible expression of opinion protected by Article 5(1) of the German Basic Law.
"Our client would merely have expressed his personal conviction that he had done everything in his power to refute the allegations made against him and that he considers his innocence to have been confirmed by the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
"He is fully entitled to hold and express this view.
"The criminal proceedings were discontinued without any finding of guilt, and the presumption of innocence remains unaffected."
The settlement reached outside court in June 2024 coincided with Zverev reaching his first French Open final.
Speaking at the subsequent press conference, the German was asked by BBC Sport whether he regretted losing the opportunity to clear his name completely.
"That's what dropping the case is. That is innocence," Zverev replied.
"They're not going to drop the case if you're guilty. I don't know what translations you have, but that's what it means.
"Done. We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody."