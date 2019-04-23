Abu Dhabi: Al Ain crashed out of the AFC Asian Champions League on Tuesday night as they went down 2-0 to Qatar’s Al Duhail in matchday four of Group C at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

It was a humiliating end to their campaign as they were sent packing having not won a single game in the tournament and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

The result piled pressure on manager Juan Carlos Garrido after a string of bad results have taken them out of the running for the Arabian Gulf League title.

It was an unwanted result that lead to an unwanted landmark as it meant Al Ain did not progress from the Champions League group stage for the first time in six years.

The hosts had the worst possible start when Almoez Ali got on the end of Edmilson Junior’s set-up to open the scoring in the third minute.

Despite Al Ain’s efforts, it got worse after the break when Yousef El-Arabi fired in the second for the visitors on 66 minutes, to confirm victory for Al Duhail.