Abu Dhabi: The 2019 UIM MotoSurf World Cup (MSWC) will be making its Abu Dhabi debut on April 4-6.

The UIM MotoSurf World Cup Abu Dhabi 2019 is running through an agreement between the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club (ADIMSC) and MotoSurf WorldCup (MSWC) — the series promoter — and marks the first time that this exciting and relatively new on-water motor sporting discipline has ever visited the Middle East.

The male class will be headed by the talented Czech competitor and 2018 champion Lukas Zahorsky, while Aneta Sacherova fronts the ladies category. Zahorsky finished last season 147 points clear of series runner-up Sebastian Kubinec from Slovakia, while fellow Czech Martin Sula finished third. Sacherova, meanwhile, won the female category by 107 points from fellow Czech racer Martina Bravencova. Great Britain’s Anya Colley was third.

The Abu Dhabi event will take place on Breakwater Beach and will be the first of six rounds announced by the promoter with around 60 riders expected to visit the opening round.

Further races are planned for Brno in the Czech Republic (June 6-8), Wyboston Lakes, England (July 5-7), Kazan, Russia (September 13-15), Florida, USA (October 18-20) and Czech Republic TBA (November 15-17), as the series runs under the auspices of the UIM for the first time and takes on the guise of an official World Championship.