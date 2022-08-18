Football stadiums are like gladiator arenas. The violence and brutality may not be on the same scale, but the action is no less riveting. Here’s where heroes are minted and tales of victory and defeat scripted. Deafening roars, collective sighs, incessant chants and pin-drop silence reflect the emotions that swell in these grounds. Emotions that indicate the state of play. Emotions that lift players to peaks of excellence. Which is why a football stadium is not limited to just the action on the pitch. The stands and spectators are as integral as the players on the turf, making it a complete footballing experience.

Remember Maracana in Rio de Janiero, the stadium where Uruguay broke the hearts of Brazilians in the 1950 World Cup final. The defeat wounded the pride and psyche of Brazil so badly that the game is known as ‘the Maracanazo’ (Maracana Blow) in reference to the stadium. The stadium became part of footballing lore.

Maracana is Brazil’s lingering pain. Much like England’s everlasting joy at Wembley, when they won their only World Cup in 1966. But Wembley is more than that. It’s the home of modern football — a hallowed turf in the land of Wimbledon (tennis), Aintree (steeplechase), Silverstone (F1 racing) and British Open golf.

For a football fan, a visit to Paris is incomplete without taking in the ambience of Parc de Princes, the home of Paris St. Germain that dates back to 1897. Barcelona’s Nou Camp and Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu showcase the best of Spanish football and attracts hordes of tourists. Don’t forgot the high-altitude Azteca, where 100,000 screaming fans make it a fortress for Mexico. Then there’s Allianz Arena in Germany, San Siro in Italy, and much more.

Iconic stadiums of the world

WEMBLEY, ENGLAND | Capacity: 90,000 | The historic old Wembley, the home of football, was a magical stadium, but the rebuilt one with shimmering features lacks the old charm. Image Credit: Shutterstock THE MARACANA, BRAZIL | Capacity: 78,838 | The giant stadium with nearly 200,000 people were shellshocked when Uruguay stunned Brazil in the 1950 World Cup final. The Maracana was also the venue for the 2014 final between Germany and Argentina, becoming the second stadium to host two World Cup finals. Image Credit: Shutterstock ESTADIO AZTECA, MEXICO | Capacity: 105,064 | The Estadio Azteca, home to the storied Club America, has hosted two World Cup finals. It’s also one of the most intimidating places to stadiums in world football, with more than 100,000 screaming fans making it a fortress for Mexico. Image Credit: Shutterstock ALLIANZ ARENA, GERMANY | Capacity: 75,024 | The Allianz Arena of Bayern Munich is Europe's most modern stadium. 2,760 diamond-shaped cushions form a cladding that changes colour. The Allianz Arena is nearly always full for Bayern’s games and around two million fans visit the stadium each season Image Credit: Shutterstock PARC DES PRINCES, FRANCE | Capacity: 48,000 | The iconic stadium of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), officially opened on June 4, 1972, by French president Georges Pompidou, is arguably the first new stadium to be built in the modern era. Designed by Roger Taillibert, it received several architectural prices. Image Credit: Wikimedia-Commons SANTIAGO BERNABEU, SPAIN | Capacity: 81,044 | The home of Spanish giants Real Madrid is one of the most impressive and intimidating stadiums in world football. It’s a magnet for Real fans from around the world. The stadium is at its finest for Real’s ‘El Clasico’ with Barcelona. Image Credit: Shutterstock CAMP NOU, SPAIN | Capacity: 98,787 | The Camp Nou is home to Real Madrid’s rivals Barcelona FC. Its endless trophy cabinets are a huge hit, with tourists visiting the city of Barcelona. Image Credit: Shutterstock View gallery as list

These are stadiums rich in football history. A history rife with high-octane contests that remain seared in public memory. Every time a World Cup comes around, these games and the passions are relived. The weight of history will be missed at the World Cup Qatar 2022.

That’s because Qatar won independence from Britain in 1971. But passion for football burns bright in Qatar, like other Gulf countries. In a country with an indigenous population of less than 3 million, football games in Qatar are well attended by vocal supporters. The Fifa World Youth Championship in 1995 gave a fillip the game in the country, with the international stadiums later becoming homes of local football clubs. And football in Qatar grew in leaps and bounds.

The fire of ambition brought the Fifa World Cup to Qatar, which will be the first Arab country to host the world’s biggest sporting spectacle. It’s also the first in the Middle East and the third country in Asia, behind South Korea and Japan.

Qatar rose to the challenge and built or renovated several stadiums with an eye on sustainability. The eight World Cup stadiums are designed to be iconic and will go down in history. They await the football gladiators.

The World Cup venues of Qatar