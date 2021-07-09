1 of 12
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will touch gloves for the third and final time on Saturday night when they face-off at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.
It all began seven years ago when McGregor scored a brutal TKO victory over the American before Poirier gained revenge similarly in January this year. The all-action duo will put everything on the line as they attempt to underline their status in one of the most highly anticipated matches in MMA history. Here we look at the top five best fights by each fighter.
Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone - January 19, 2020: In his first fight since his loss to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor came at Corrone like a ten-ton truck and demolished him in the 40 seconds that the fight lasted landing brutal head kicks and punches at will. But it was the deadly shoulder punch that destroyed the veteran.
Vs Jose Aldo - December 12, 2016: McGregor needed just 13 seconds to put defending champion Jose Aldo to sleep, with a vicious left-hook that landed flush on his chin. Aldo fell to the mat unconscious as McGregor unleashed two hammer fists before referee John McCarthy stepped in to save the Brazilian from further damage.
Vs Eddie Alvarez - November 12, 2016: Eddie Alvarez, one of the most accomplished fighters in MMA, was made to look so ordinary by a raging McGregor who completely dominated the fight with several knock-downs before securing a huge TKO victory in round two.
Vs Dennis Siver - January 18 2015: The win over Dennis Siver triggered McGregor’s rise into superstardom and proved that he could do whatever he wanted to in the cage. The Irish fighter completely overwhelmed his opponent forcing the stoppage early in the second round. This was a sign that McGregor would be a force to be reckoned with.
Vs Marcus Brimage - April 6 2013: McGregor announced his arrival in the UFC with an explosive first-round knockout victory over Marcus Brimage. The Notorious used his combination of punches and kicks to swarm all over the veteran and force a first-round stoppage.
Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor - January 21, 2021 Poirier and McGregor exchanged blows in the first couple of rounds of the lightweight fight, but by the second Poirier began to land more powerful leg kicks that had a crippling effect on the Irish fighter. The assault set up an easy TKO victory at 2:32 seconds into the round.
Vs Justin Gaethje - April 14, 2018: This fight was the turning point for Poirier’s career and one catapulted him into title contention. Gaethje showed that he could give just as much as he could take during the first three rounds before Poirier changed levels in the fourth for a devastating TKO victory.
Vs Max Holloway - February 4, 2012: The American used his grappling skills to submit the dangerous Max Holloway when securing a triangle armbar in the very first round. Poirier proved that he was a high-class fighter with this victory.
Vs Carlos Diego Ferreira - April 4 2015: Poirier bounced back following his first-round loss to Conor McGregor the previous year, to deliver a huge performance against the Brazilian when securing a KO in the very first round. The Diamond was back.
Vs Yancy Medeiros - June 6, 2015: Hungry for more blood Poirier returned to the UFC’s Octagon just two months after defeating Ferreira to KO Filipino-Hawaiian in quick time approaching the third minute of the fight
