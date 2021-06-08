1 of 13
Indian football star Sunil Chhetri has passed Lionel Messi in the all-time international goals standings, after scoring both goals in his country’s 2-0 win over Bangladesh in Doha. Chhetri moved past Argentine Messi’s 72 goals when he opened the scoring in the 79th minute on Monday night before adding a second in injury time. Here is a look at the all-time top scorers
1. Ali Daei (Iran): 109 goals, 149 games, 0.73 goals per game (June 6 1993 to June 21 2006)
2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 103, 174, 0.59 (August 20 2003-present)
3. Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia): 89, 142, 0.62 (June 5 1972-May 19 1985) - pictured in a Google tribute on his 61st birthday.
4. Ferenc Puskas (Hungary): 84, 85, 0.99 (August 20 1945-October 14 1956) - picture shows fans holding flags of Puskas at his funeral in Budasestmarks his funeral at
5. Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia): 79, 111, 0.71 (June 29 1968-December 12 1980)
6. Hussein Saeed (Iraq): 78, 137, 0.57 (September 5 1976-March 3 1990)
7. Pele (Brazil): 77, 92, 0.84 (July 7 1957-July 18 1971)
8. Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan): 75, 76, 0.99 (March 3 1964-June 15 1977)
9. Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait): 75, 134, 0.56 (March 16 1996-May 26 2018)
10. Sunil Chhetri (India): 74, 117, 0.63 (June 12 2005-present)
11. Ali Mabkhout (UAE): 73, 90, 0.81 (November 15 2009-present)
12. Lionel Messi (Argentina) 72, 143, 0.5 (August 17 2005-present)
