Police make way for an elderly woman to pass through as they guard the new coca leaf market on the third day of clashes with coca farmers in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
People look at the lava flowing on Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, which is located 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital of Reykjavik and close to the international Keflavik Airport.
Image Credit: AP
Beachgoers enjoy the beach as a heat wave hits France in Le Pouliguen, France, August 2, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
A Palestinian carries pottery in a workshop in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 4, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
A view shows the partially-collapsed Beirut grain silos, damaged in the August 2020 port blast, in Beirut Lebanon August 2, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
The crescent moon is seen next to the Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 1, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Aerial view taken on August 1, 2022, showing a large sinkhole that appeared over the weekend near the mining town of Tierra Amarilla, Copiapo Province, in the Atacama Desert in Chile. - A 100-metre security perimeter has been erected around the hole which appeared in the Tierra Amarilla municipality near the Alcaparrosa mine operated by Canadian firm Lundin Mining.
Image Credit: AFP
This photograph taken on August 2, 2022 shows the Arc de Triomphe at the sunset, in Paris. - This event known as "Paris Henge" happens twice a year.
Image Credit: AFP
A lion in being returned to his Zoo in Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France on August 3, 2022, following their evacuation during the recent wildfires in the area. - The wildfires which started on July 12, 2022, devoured nearly 21,000 hectares of forest in 12 days in Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch on the Arcachon basin
Image Credit: AFP
People release paper lanterns on the Motoyasu River beside the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, commonly known as the atomic bomb dome, to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima on August 6, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP