Iraqis visit the spiral Malwiya minaret, a mid-ninth century treasured Iraqi national monument, within the Samarra Archaeological City, in Samarra, north of Baghdad, on July 26, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Rescue workers help residents evacuate from a flooded area caused by heavy rains, in Lasbella, a district in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
A young guest takes photos of the Van Gogh Live 8K multimedia exhibition featuring projections of paintings by the Dutch artist at the exhibit's opening for the media and guests, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
Zarah Ann Gladys, 6, rides her skateboard at The Block, Dubai Design District in Dubai.
Image Credit: Reuters
A general view of the raging bull during the opening ceremony at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony in Birmingham, Britain, July 28.
Image Credit: Reuters
A biker performs tricks at Kavouri beach during a heatwave near Athens, Greece,
Image Credit: Reuters
Gannets nest at Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve, in Newfoundland, Canada July 25, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Displaced Afghan boys play in vans at a cash aid distribution centre for displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
This photograph taken on July 26, 2022 shows newly built Peljesac Bridge, a cable-stayed bridge in Dubrovnik-Neretva County spanning the sea channel between Komarna on the northern mainland and the peninsula of Peljesac, prior to the official opening ceremony scheduled on July 29.
Image Credit: AFP
This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows people cooling off at a water park amid hot weather in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
Image Credit: AFP