Vatican Swiss Guards arrive at the Pope Paul VI hall on the occasion of their swearing-in ceremony, at the Vatican, Friday, May 6, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
This aerial picture shows traditional fishing boats moored at a pier in Jakarta on May 5, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
A power pole stands on a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
The Fearless Girl Statue by artist Kristen Visbal stands draped in the flag of Ukraine after a demonstration outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, May 4, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Muslims offer prayers during Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Chamarajpet Eidgah Masjid in Bangalore on May 3, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
This picture taken on May 3, 2022 shows people gathering on the beach as Mount Fuji, Japan's highest mountain at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), is seen from Shonan Kaigan Park in Fujisawa, south of Tokyo, during the "golden week" holiday.
Image Credit: AFP
Commuters travel in a vehicle during a duststorm in Kandahar on May 3, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, May 2, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Vendors set balloons for sale as Palestinians celebrate Eid Al Fitr at Damascus Gate to Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Autorickshaw driver Mahender Kumar drives his vehicle with a 'garden' on its roof, in New Delhi on May 2, 2022. - Yellow and green autorickshaws are ubiquitous on New Delhi's roads but Mahendra Kumar's vehicle stands out -- it has a garden on its roof aimed at keeping passengers cool during the searing summer season.
Image Credit: AFP