A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. An erupting volcano in the Spanish island of La Palma continued to emit vast amounts of magma, gases and ash on Saturday, after days of intense seismic activity and more than five weeks since it erupted.
Image Credit: AP
A participant in costume stands amongst gravestones at St Mary the Virgin's church during the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, northern England, on October 31, 2021. - The festival brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the UK and around the world for a weekend of music, dancing and shopping.
Image Credit: AFP
Supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party celebrate the victory on the local elections at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections.
Image Credit: AP
Shopkeepers roast peanuts inside their shop in Lahore, Pakistan on October 31, 2021.
Image Credit: AFP
In this drone image, houses lay between the Senegal river, top, and the Atlantic Ocean beach that has been affected by erosion in Saint Louis, Senegal, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Experts say the amount of energy unleashed by planetary warming would melt much of the planet's ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events.
Image Credit: AP
The Statue of Liberty is seen during sunset on November 3, 2021 in New York City.
Image Credit: AFP
Ashtyn Perry, 13, climbs a scorched sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia trees, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The seedling that was half Perry's age and barely reached her knees was part of a novel project to plant offspring from one of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if the genes that allowed the parent to survive so long would protect new trees from the perils of a warming planet.
Image Credit: AP
People light earthen lamps on the banks of the river Sarayu during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ayodhya on November 3, 2021.
Image Credit: AFP
Migrants and members of the Coalicion Pro Defensa del Migrante (Pro Migrants Coalition) take part in a performance to raise awareness on the numbers of migrants dead on the border during a performance to raise awareness on the numbers of migrants dead on the border on Day of the Dead at the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on November 2, 2021. - According the Coalition numbers 9077 migrants had died while trying to cross the border since 1995, counting only 321 by November 2021.
Image Credit: AFP
An Oil Head, a climate activist from the Ocean Rebellion group, vomits mock oil as they demonstrate outside the INEOS intergrated refinery and petrochemicals centre plant in Grangemouth, Scotland, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow, on November 2, 2021. - World leaders meeting at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will issue a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030 but that date is too distant for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs.
Image Credit: AFP