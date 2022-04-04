1 of 6
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received well-wishers who visited him to greet him on the occasion of the advent of Ramadan, at the Shindagha Majlis in Dubai on Sunday.
Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Mohammed, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included senior officials from Dubai Government entities and local leaders
Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Director General of Dubai Department of Information also attended the event.
Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office
The meeting took place at the at the Shindagha Majlis in Dubai
Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office
The well-wishers broke their fast with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid during Iftar
Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office
Senior officials from Dubai Government entities and local leaders were among the attendees
Image Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office