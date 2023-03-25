1 of 10
This photograph taken in Plobannalec-Lesconil, western France, on March 23, 2023 shows strong winds and high waves hitting the coast.
Image Credit: AFP
A Hindu devotee offers prayers on the banks of river Yamuna coated with polluted foam in New Delhi on March 21, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
An aerial image shows a vehicle in flood waters following flooding in the Central Valley from a winter storm in Tulare County near Allensworth, California on March 22, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Residents of the El Cardon community, who do not receive drinking water at home, carry drums with water collected from a natural pond formed in a tunnel near the Waraira Repano National Park during the World Water Day in Caracas on March 22, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
A worker dries vermicelli, which is used to make traditional sweet dishes popularly consumed during the holy month of Ramadan, at a factory in Prayagraj on March 22, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Police officers check cargo trains amid sandstorm at a border checkpoint in Erenhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China March 21, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A tree stands in a lake in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the World Water Day. World Water Day was established in 1992 by the United Nations to spread awareness about the water condition all over the world.
Image Credit: AP
Muslim devotees offer prayers marking the start of Islam's holy month of Ramadan at Al Akbar Mosque in Surabaya on March 22, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car Monday, March 20, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Image Credit: AP
The waxwork of Britain's King Charles III is unveiled during a presentation at the Grevin wax museum in Paris, France, March 24, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters