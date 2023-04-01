1 of 10
Women enjoy a sunny spring day under blooming cherry blossoms at a park in Seoul, South Korea, March 30, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
Pope Francis consoles Serena Subania and Matteo Rugghia who lost their daughter Angelica, 5 years old, the day before as he leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Saturday, April 1, 2023 after receiving treatment for a bronchitis, The Vatican said. Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday after his public general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Freshly dyed eggs lie on a conveyor belt at the Beham coloured eggs company in Ursberg near Augsburg, Germany, March 31, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Ballerinas from the Birmingham Royal Ballet perform Swan Lake at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, March 31, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
The sun rises in front of the Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 29, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Students draw pictures among blossoming rapeseed flowers in Haian, Nantong city, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on March 28, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
A general view of wildfire at Khao Laem National Park, Nakorn Nayok province, Thailand, March 29, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Daijah Fuqua, niece of Covenant School shooting victim Mike Hill, sheds a tear during the Nashville Remembers candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the victims of The Covenant School mass shooting at Public Square Park Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
A meatball made from flesh cultivated using the DNA of an extinct woolly mammoth is presented at NEMO Science Museum created by a cultured meat company, in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 28, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
A model presents a creation from Chinese fashion studio D. Martina Queen during a show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Image Credit: AP