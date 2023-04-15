1 of 10
English freestyle soccer competitor Lia Lewis balances a ball in front of the Manhattan skyline during an event to showcase the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy at Summit at One Vanderbilt observatory in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
An Air Asia plane descends towards Chiang Mai International Airport amid high levels of air pollution in Chiang Mai on April 10, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Residents ride a Coco taxi normally used for tourism, in Havana, Cuba.
Image Credit: AP
Palestinian fishermen take to the sea at sunset in Gaza city, on April 10, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
A child reaches up to the branches of blossoming trees at the Japanese Garden in the King Michael I park in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, April 10, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
A plume of steam and gas billows from the Cotopaxi volcano as seen from Quito on April 10, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Pope Francis attends the Easter Sunday mass at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 9, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Residents paddle and walk along a flooded road Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Over two feet of rain fell causing widespread flooding, closing the Fort Lauderdale airport and turning thoroughfares into rivers.
Image Credit: AP
A reveller in a costume made of aluminium cans takes part in the Masquerade Party (Festa dos Mascarados), a traditional Easter celebration held in Brazil to celebrate the end of Holy Week, in Jaboticatubas, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on April 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Traditional Egyptian dancers perform the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Ghouri Palace in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt, April 12, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters