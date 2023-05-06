Photos: Looking back at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth was crowned on June 2, 1953, with a host of ceremonial garments, regalia
1 of 12
UK newspapers' front pages from the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 are displayed in London, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 12
The Diamond Diadem, commissioned by George IV for his coronation and worn by Queen Elizabeth II on the way to Westminster Abbey during her coronation, is seen on display during a preview of the Royal Collection's "George IV: Art & Spectacle" exhibition in The Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London, November 14, 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 12
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is shown the Ampulla and Coronation Spoon used at her coronation in 1953 by the Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (L), as Prince Philip (3rd L) and other guests watch during a multi-faith reception to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Lambeth Palace in London, February 15, 2012.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 12
The Coronation Dress and Robe of Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen during a media preview of the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in central London, July 25, 2013.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 12
A curator mounts a coronation picture of Britain's Queen Elizabeth by Cecil Beaton at the Drawings Gallery in Windsor Castle, April 2, 2006.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 12
A leaflet of the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is pictured at the Museum Victoria City following her death, in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 12
The Throne Chair is seen during a media preview of the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in central London, July 25, 2013.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 12
The suit worn by Britain's then-four-year-old Prince Charles on the day of his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation is displayed in the throne room at Buckingham Palace during a media preview of a commemorative exhibit in central London, January 24, 2013.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
Staff members of the Royal Collection Trust look at Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Robe of Estate on display as part of the "Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation" exhibition at Windsor Castle, July 6, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 12
A hologram of Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her coronation is seen in the Gold State Coach during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, June 5, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 12
The Garter Collar and Badge featuring St. George and worn by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at her coronation is seen on display as part of the "Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation" exhibition at Windsor Castle, Windsor, July 6, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 12
An employee poses in front of the dresses worn by the Maids of Honour during a media preview of the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in central London, July 25, 2013.
Image Credit: Reuters