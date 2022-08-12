1 of 10
Two women watch a super moon rise from a viewpoint overlooking Lisbon and the Tagus river.
Image Credit: AP
The moon rises above the statue of the ancient Greek god Poseidon in Ancient Corinth near in Athens.
Image Credit: AFP
A supermoon, also known as the sturgeon moon, rises with San Francisco's Coit Tower in the foreground, seen from from Sausalito, Calif.
Image Credit: AP
The final and fourth supermoon of the year lit up the UAE skies on Thursday night (August 11).
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Sturgeon full moon rises above buildings in the Jornanian capital Amman.
Image Credit: AFP
The Super Moon rises behind monument "The Victor," a distinctive symbol of Belgrade, on Kalemegdan fortress in Belgrade, Serbia.
Image Credit: AP
The super moon rises over Istanbul, Turkey.
Image Credit: AP
The full moon rises near the Shard skyscraper, London, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The full moon sets behind apartment houses in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
A supermoon rises as a jetliner approaches John F. Kennedy International airport, in New York.
Image Credit: AP