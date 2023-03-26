1 of 10
The town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi on July 13, 2020 (L) and major damage to the town on March 25, 2023 (R) after a tornado touched down the evening of March 24th.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Community members work to distribute water after damage from a series of powerful storms and at least one tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
The remains of a house and cars are entangled in tree limbs in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Damage from a series of powerful storms and at least one tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
An aerial view of a destroyed property after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Tens of thousands of people in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee were without power.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
James Brown of Vicksburg, Miss., surveys the damage at the home of his sister Melissa Pierce and her husband, L.A. Pierce, on 7th Street in Rolling Fork, Miss. after a tornado cut through the small Delta town Friday night.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
A man sits amongst damage from a series of powerful storms and at least one tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
KeUntey Ousley tries to salvage what he can from his mother's boyfriend's vehicle, as his mother LaShata Ousley and his girlfriend Mikita Davis watch, after a tornado cut through their small Delta town the night before in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, U.S.
Image Credit: Reuters