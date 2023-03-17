1 of 12
The 12th Baghdad International Flower Festival was opened by Mayor Ammar Musa, with participation from the Arab and international communities.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
Musa stated during his speech that the festival has been annually organized by Baghdad Municipality since 2009.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 12
"Our beloved capital, Baghdad, used to pay attention years ago to flowers, with its beautiful and magical world. It has become imperative to hold local and international festivals and exhibitions. We are also keen to participate in similar flower festivals in a number of countries where such spring and autumn weddings are held. In order to spread the culture of beauty, given that flowers represent a humanitarian message that transcends continents and has no borders." Musa said.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
Visitors during the exhibit at Al Zawraa Park in Baghdad.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 12
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 12
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 12
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 12
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 12
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 12
Image Credit: AFP