1 of 10
An indigenous woman from the Huni Kuin tribe taking part in the Terra Livre Indigenous camp, focused on bringing awareness for indigenous rights and land issues and promoting their culture, protests outside the Congress building in Brasilia on April 24, 2023. - The camp runs until April 29, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
A singing bird stands inside a cage covered by cloth at the store of Paul Lall, who has sold birds for more than 50 years, at the Stabroek Market in Georgetown, Guyana, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Songbirds are popular among Guyanese, who keep them as pets or to participate in singing competitions that are a centuries-old tradition.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Artist Kong Ning walks along a street as she wears her latest work "Sing for the Earth" in commemoration of Earth Day in Beijing, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Athletes compete in a soccer match as part of the Indigenous Games, in the Tapirema community of Peruibe, Brazil, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Hundreds of Indigenous athletes gathered in the south of Sao Paulo state to hold their version of the Olympic Games.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman on April 24, 2023. - Foreign countries rushed to evacuate their nationals from Sudan as deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
A view of Sierra Boyera Reservoir at 0.01% capacity, in Belmez, southern Spain April 26, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
An indigenous boy talks to police officers standing guard as indigenous people taking part in the Terra Livre Indigenous camp, focused on bringing awareness for indigenous rights and land issues and promoting their culture, protest outside the Congress building in Brasilia on April 24, 2023. - The camp runs until April 29, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
A view shows stars and meteor trails in the night sky above the Battle of Didgori memorial complex during the Lyrid meteor shower in Didgori, Georgia, April 22, 2023, in this composite image of 28 separate photographs.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
A Kyrgiz hunter spins a lure for a falcon during the Salburun hunting festival in the village of Bokonbayevo, near Lake Issyk-Kul, some 300 km from Bishkek, on April 23, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
An inmate falls to the ground during bull riding during the Angola Prison Rodeo held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary April 23, 2023, in Angola, Louisiana. - The rode, which is in its 57th year, features inmates competing in rodeo events and selling crafts they make at the prison.
Image Credit: AFP