French Air Force elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) performs a fly-over during the Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Guddu, 40, plays with his 21-day-old daughter, Rinki, in a makeshift shelter on a roadside, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Aerial view of the Little Blue River wildfire, located approximately 40km (24.85 miles) south of Yukon, Canada. The number of forest fires continues to rise in Canada, climbing on July 7, 2023, to more than 670 blazes -- more than 380 of them out of control -- with a long and difficult summer ahead. With nine million hectares (22.2 million acres) already gone up in smoke -- 11 times the average for the last decade -- the absolute annual record set in 1989 has been surpassed.
Image Credit: AFP
Corey O'Malley 12, holds sheep during the Roundstone Connemara Pony Show, in the County Galway village of Roundstone, Ireland July 9, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A view of power-generating windmill turbines at a wind park near Parndorf, Austria, July 13, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A boy jumps into the Treska river to cool off from the hot weather near Skopje, North Macedonia July 13, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
A woman wearing a sun protection clothing cools herself with an electric fan as visitors line up to visit the Panda enclosure on a sweltering day at a zoo in Beijing, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Earlier this week, Beijing reported more than nine straight days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), a streak unseen since 1961.
Image Credit: AP
An aerial view of inactive World War Two (WWII) fort emblazoned with the Greek flag, along the shores of the Aegean Sea, in the Kaki Thalassa area, 30 kms southeast of Athens on July 15, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
A hippopotamus eats frozen watermelon to cool off at the "Bioparco" zoo during a heat wave in Rome on July 15, 2023. Record heat is forecast around the world from the United States, where tens of millions are battling dangerously high temperatures, to Europe and Japan, in the latest example of the threat from global warming. Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.
Image Credit: AFP