Indian Border Security Force (BSF) female commandos take part in a training exercise at the Kharkan Camp in Hoshiarpur on March 13, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Auroras, caused by a coronal mass ejection on the Sun, illuminate the skies over Lapland in Rovaniemi, Finland March 15, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Thick smoke rises during an eruption from Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, as seen from Tunggularum village in Sleman on March 11, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
A California plate is seen at an area affected by floods after days of heavy rain in Pajaro, California, U.S., March 14, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A person in costume participates in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A school bus travels down a slushy-covered road as school resumes following a winter storm, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Poland, Maine. The storm dumped heavy, wet snow on parts of the Northeast, causing tens of thousands of power outages.
Image Credit: AP
A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, March 14 2023.
Image Credit: AP
Lined trees are pictured in a field after sunset near Vic, Spain March 15, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Britain's King Charles III is greeted by a member of a Maori group as he arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 13, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
People walk though a park as snow falls in Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Image Credit: AP