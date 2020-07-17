1 of 8
South Korea marks 'Chobok', the first day of what is traditionally known as the hottest period of the year during which a warm chicken and ginseng soup, known as 'samgyetang', is typically consumed.
Image Credit: AFP
Samgyetang consists primarily of a whole young chicken filled with garlic, rice, jujube, and ginseng.
Image Credit: AFP
A staff member carries a tray of chicken and ginseng soup dishes known as 'samgyetang', at the Tosokchon Samgyetang restaurant in Seoul.
Image Credit: AFP
Koreans turn to samgyetang to give them inner strength and restore their loss of stamina.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Customers queue outside the Tosokchon Samgyetang restaurant in Seoul.
Image Credit: AFP
Restaurant staff serve a chicken and ginseng soup known as 'samgyetang', at the Tosokchon Samgyetang restaurant in Seoul.
Image Credit: AFP
Customers queue at the Tosokchon Samgyetang restaurant in Seoul.
Image Credit: AFP