Uae has diverse landscape with mountains beaches and mangroves. Here are few of our chosen spots to cool you down this weekend.
It’s one of UAE’s top hidden gems!. A quick 90 minute drive from Dubai, the Hatta Dam features stunning turquoise waters surrounded by rugged mountainscapes. It sits on the border with Oman. You can make it your day trip this weekend for a pleasant change in the climate. You can rent a kayak, pedal a boat, or even book a tour boat with a driver along the shimmering waters. Experience nature at its finest as you wade by some spectacular species of birds as well as fishes that inhibit the vicinity.
Snoopy Island is one of the best-kept secrets in the UAE and is located in the beautiful emirate of Fujairah, which is just a two-hour drive from the bustling city of Dubai. The island is named Snoopy Island because it resembles the popular character when he sleeps on top of his dog house. Exploring the abundant marine life below surface, kayaking and water sports are very popular here. You can see beautiful coral reefs and shipwrecks when you are diving. Turtles and a wide range of colorful fishes have made this sparkling sapphire sea their home.
Kayaking in the sunset in Abu Dhabi’s Eastern Mangroves is a must outdoor activity for the whole family to indulge in. Depending on where you are driving from in Dubai, the journey could take between 1.5 to 2 hours to reach the park. The large mangrove forest has the spectacular views of the natural environment, and is a popular spot for water sports like mangrove kayaking, giving you the chance to explore the local wildlife and fauna in a serene atmosphere against the Capital’s skyline.
Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman, with a a vibrant ecosystem made is your next adventure destination. This is the perfect spot for those who wish to get in touch with nature and wildlife. The Al Zorah Nature Reserve’s beautiful waters make it an ideal spot for environmentally-friendly water sports such as windsurfing and kayaking, whilst less adventurous visitors may observe the wild over coffee from the comfort of the café.
Wadi Shawka is a popular hiking destination in Ras-al-Khaimah and is considered to be an exploration hike because the trail offers an all-in-one experience like off-road drives, pool dips, natural springs, greenery and the mountains. It’s an opportunity to see another side of the UAE . It’s perfect for a change of scenery without traveling far. It’s a great spot for off-roading.
It's a day trip in the UAE not to be missed. You can choose to disconnect, relax and enjoy the scenic mountain views on the drive up. And with the average temperature 10 degrees C cooler in the mountains, the UAE summer is an opportune time to enjoy Jebel Jais. There's a Viewing Deck Park complete with observation points and food trucks overlooking the stunning coastline.
Once on top, you may opt for the "Jebel Jais Flight", officially the world’s longest zipline at 2.83km.
Al Ain was home to the former ruler of Abu Dhabi, the late Sheikh Zayed. Al Ain is usually 10-15 degrees cooler than other emirates and has a tolerant humidity level. This city is the greenest city and also known as an oasis of UAE. A calm hour and a half drive for both Dubai & Abu Dhabi residents you can beat the summer heat on Al Ain’s Jebel Hafeet. You can drive up the zig zag road up the mountain and enjoy the breath taking scenery.
