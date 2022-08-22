1 of 16
The 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, US. First held in 1950, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is regarded as the premier event for classic car enthusiasts. Each year, the event draws the automotive elite to one of the most scenic spots on earth to see the world's most prized collector cars.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
2 of 16
The Zinger 21 CV Max during the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, US.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 16
Interior of the 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo, the Best in Show winner at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
4 of 16
An attendee takes a photograph of a 1948 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta during the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, US.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
5 of 16
Lee and Penny Anderson next to their 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo, the Best in Show winner at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, US.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
6 of 16
Judges with the 1951 Talbot-Logo T26 Grand Sport Stabilimenti Farina Cabriolet.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
7 of 16
A 1929 Bugatti Type 43A Grand Sport during the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
8 of 16
The 1969 Autobianchi 112 Bertone Concept Car.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
9 of 16
The hood ornament of the 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo, the winner of the Best in Show.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
10 of 16
The hood ornament of the 1930 Packard 745 Deluxe Eight Dietrich Dual Cowl Phaeton.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
11 of 16
A detail of the tail light of the 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
12 of 16
The Zinger 21 CV during the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
13 of 16
An exhibit cleans a 1956 Lincoln Premiere Convertible.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
14 of 16
The 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Frank Coupe.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
15 of 16
An attendee uses a smartphone to take a photograph of the hood ornament of the 1933 Pierce-Arrow 1242 LeBaron Convertible Sedan.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
16 of 16
The Polestar Q2.
Image Credit: Bloomberg