‘Thank you for allowing us to make this beautiful country our home,’ says one expat

Citizens and expats of the UAE are glowing with pride as the nation turns 50. Image Credit: Instagram/@ childhood_munchies__by_naira and @sonichka007

There’s a wave of cheer running through the country today – citizens and expats of the UAE are glowing with pride as the nation turns 50.

The UAE, which was recently acknowledged for being the safest country to walk in at night by the Gallup Global Law and Order 2021 report, received praise from residents.

Instagram user @expatmomdubai, for instance posted a picture of herself and her children, kitted out in kandouras (Emirati national outfit), and captioned the image: “Happy 50th Birthday to the U.A.E. Thank you for welcoming us with open arms and allowing us to make this beautiful country our home ♥️🖤💚”

UAE-based Instagram user Sallie headed to the Flag garden in Kite Beach for a lovely photo opportunity. She captioned her slew of images: “Happy 50th Birthday UAE! We’re so incredibly blessed to call you our home for over 10 years and to be the home our two beautiful girls were born!”

Naira Kapoor calls the UAE “our home away from home”. She posted a video of herself playing at Kite Beach among the flags and captioned it: “We are grateful every single day 🙏 Thank you for always keeping us safe May all of us continue enjoying living here and prosper with the nation !!🙏”

For some young ones, the UAE is the only home they’ve ever known, so celebrating its milestone moment becomes even more important. Insta user sofia_incity posed in Downtown Dubai with a flag. She said in her caption: “I am proud to be born and raised in such a beautiful gourgeous happy and safe country.”

Clementina and Reem, the mums behind the Insta account dubaimumssay, headed with their kids to Ras Al Khaimah’s Shoka Dam, from where they posted a jubilant video. The caption that accompanied the clip said: “Happy National Day, UAE! One of the youngest countries and with so many achievements! We are so privileged to have the chance to live here and be part of its history! Happy 50th birthday! The Golden Jubilee!”

Instagram user Loujain simply wrote ‘Happy 50th UAE’ next to her post.

Dubai-based Sara Karrit, wrote a heartfelt message on her Instagram account afrobysara. She wrote: “We are proud to be residents of this wonderful nation. Happy 50th UAE National Day!”

Insta-user bloggingmum101 posted a photo from Kite Beach as well.

Two-year-old Layal Asif’s account had a picture of her and the message: “Happy 50th to this beautiful land we call home. No words are ever enough to describe our love for this nation & forever grateful for everything this country has given us. Here’s to the next 50 years my love.”

Blogger mum @paakhipamnani posted stunning shots of herself with her son out in the desert to commemorate the happy day. She captioned the images: “HAPPY 50th UAE 🇦🇪 NATIONAL DAY we love UAE “