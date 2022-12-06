Dubai: Two tall nutcrackers welcome you as you enter the Mobility District of the Expo City Dubai, which has transformed into a Winter Wonderland for the holiday season. From Opti the robot in antlers, to Santa’s elves, there’s a lot to see at the Expo City’s Christmas-themed Winter City, which will be open to visitors for free till January 8, 2023. Children can also be a part of the Winter Camp during the school winter break.
During this time, the Mobility District, the Surreal water feature, and Al Wasl Plaza at the Expo City will be lined with traditional chalet-style winter market stalls, snowy pine trees, and fun fair game stalls from 3pm to 11pm daily.
During the school winter break – December 10 to January 1 – children can enjoy a few extra hours as the timings will be extended from 10am to 11pm. While the Winter City is free to visit, charges are applicable for some activities and workshops.
Winter City activities to expect:
- Meet the friendliest Santa in town
- Hop onto the Expo City Express for an enchanting journey to the Christmas Market
- Ride on The Alpine Line zipline
- Skate on Opti’s frozen lake
- Customise a bear at the Build-a-Bear stall
- Challenge yourself to the bag jump and ice climbing wall
- Test your aim with the ball games and duck fishing
- Let your creative side out with gingerbread decoration, t-shirt drawing, wreath making and ornament-making workshops
- Try the hot chocolate, mulled drinks and mince pies
- Write to Santa at the Letter-to-Santa station and interact with Santa’s elves
- Visit to see the big, bearded man in Santa’s Grotto
- Watch the Al Wasl Plaza transforms into a giant snow globe at sun set, with a special projection show starting at 6pm from Wednesdays to Sundays.
December 9, 2022
Don’t miss one of the festive season’s highlights as the jaw-dropping 52-foot Christmas tree comes to life in a dazzling tree lighting ceremony in Al Wasl Plaza.
December 20 to 25, 2022
Carols By Candlelight will take place at Al Wasl Plaza from 7.30pm onwards, with tickets priced at Dh100 (free for 12 years and under).
December 20 to January 8, 2022
Toy Soldier Acrobatics shows that are free to the public will take place at various times of the day at Al Wasl Plaza.
December 26 to 29, 2022
Catch the Mrs Claus Christmas Show at Al Wasl Plaza with two complimentary performances daily from 7.30pm to 9 to 9.30pm.
December 12 to 23, 2022
Winter Camp: With the winter break just around the corner, the Expo City Dubai will host a winter camp for children aged six to 12 years. It will include informative workshops, immersive tours and hands-on activities at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and across Expo City Dubai.
Running from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday, December 12 to 23, the camp will have transport options with early drop-offs and late pick-up.
The Winter Camp costs Dh625 for one week and Dh1,165 for the two-week package. More information and links to register are available on the Expo City website: www.expocitydubai.com