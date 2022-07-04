Still undecided on the skill set your child is going to develop over the summer holidays? A guide released as part of the campaign #DubaiDestinations can help you figure it out.

Here’s a look at all the options Dubai has to offer.

The Dubai Mall Summer Camp

When: June 27 to September 1

Best for: Kids aged 7 to 14; Kids aged 3 to 6 need an adult present

Price: Starts at Dh599

The agenda: Not only will participants Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and enjoy a glass-bottom boat ride, but they’ll also feed the fishes, skate at Dubai Ice Rink and then make their way to KidZania, where they can learn about different professions and what they entail. They also get a ticket to world's biggest indoor virtual reality zone PlayDXB and one to a movie at Reel Cinemas. They’ll also be taken on a tour of At the Top, Burj Khalifa, one of the highest observation decks in the world. Not only do they get a souvenir on the trip but also a certificate of completion.

Dubai Ice Rink Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26; Monday to Friday

Best for: Age 7 and over

Price: Dh899

The agenda: Sharpen your child’s ice-skating skills at this summer camp, where they’ll learn the basics and how to up the ante. The 45-minute classes are held over five days, and kids get an additional 45 minutes before or after the session – 10.45am (batch 1); 11am (batch 2) – to practice on ice. Skates and socks are provided for pupils.

Summer Workshop For Young Explorers - The Matcha Club

When: July 5 to July 29; August 15 to August 26

Best for: Kids aged 4 to 12

Price: Single day: Dh200; Single week: Dh900; Whole workshop: Dh5,000. Sibling discounts available

The agenda: This holistic camp is a deep dive into nature. Participants will undertake horticultural and natural science projects, and learn Tai Chi. The workshops are held between 10am and 2pm.

Adventure Park Summer Camp At Dubai Hills Mall

When: July 4 to September 1

Best for: Kids aged 7 to 14

Price: Starting from Dh299

The agenda: Young adventurers can explore 11 activities that will have them laughing in delight when they enlist in these classes, held between Monday and Thursday. There’s everything from climbing walls to skateboarding slides, elevated obstacles with a pressure-sensitive floor and so much more. Lunch is included in this package and adult passes are available for additional Dh199. The classes can accommodate only 50 children a day so register beforehand if you choose this one. Timings suggested are 9.30am to 1.30/2pm.

Dig It Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 2

Best for: Kids aged 3 to 10 years old

Price: Starts at Dh169

The agenda: Kids in this camp learn all about building. Besides playing, they will also get practical classes on making a sensory bottle; making a charm for a phone, bag, and keys; gypsum casting; working on a miniature garden; making personalized accessories such as bracelets, headbands, and necklaces with names; making slime; and watching a super special Dig It Dance Show. The timings are: 9am to 1pm, from Mondays to Fridays. Kids must take their own socks, snacks, and lunch to this one.

Dubai Ladies Club Camp

When: July 18 to 22

Best for: Kids of all ages

Price: Dh1,000

The agenda: Between 8.30am and 12pm, children sit through several classes in the Al Mahara Ballroom. They learn about cooking, music, arts, and crafts through a carefully curated timetable.

Self Defense Bootcamp - Sias Fitness Club

When: July 12 to September 1

Best for: Kids over 5

Price: Daily pass: Dh80

The agenda: These modules that go on in one-hour formats work on self-defense including how to throw off a choke holds, grabs or other types of attack. In doing so, it also gives them greater self confidence in themselves.

Summer camp at Dubai Society Ice Rink

When: July 4 to August 25

Best for: Those over 6

Price: Dh599 for 4 days

The agenda: Here’s another cool option. Kids can learn how to skate on ice between Monday to Thursday between 11am and 11.45am or 12pm and 12.45pm, helped along with trained professionals.

Juniors Summer Camp - Padel Point

When: July 5 to July 30

Best for: Ages 8 to 13

Price: Dh2,000 per month

The agenda: After being accessed by the professionals, kids at this indoor tennis academy are coached to perfect their backhand, serves and smashes. The classes are held in the morning between 10am and 1pm.

Kids Summer Program World Padel Academy

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: Kids aged 6 to 14

Price: Dh750 per week

The agenda: Here’s another one for the young tennis champ. They’ll learn to perfect their backhand and forehand, game strategy, bandeja (serve position) and smash.

Aventura Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: 5 to 12 year olds

Price: Full day (9am to 6pm): Dh295

The agenda: At the largest zipline park in the Middle East, kids can enjoy nature-based activities; interact with Aventura’s friendly pets; take arts and craft workshops and of course zip across a dedicated area.

Multi Sxills Summer Camp at Sxill Lab

When: June 18 to July 22

Best for: Under 18s

Price: Starts at Dh399

The agenda: Between Monday and Friday, 10am to 2pm, kids can discover new hobbies; each module has a tangible product to show for it. Workshops include tufting, being a barista, making your own bench and cake decoration.

HUNA Aquatics Ultimate Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: 4 to 15 year olds

Price: Daily: Dh149; Weekly: Dh649

The agenda: 9am to 2pm, Circle Mall. At this camp, children will not only play in the pool, but they’ll also learn some new arts and crafts, martial arts and new dance moves.

Oli Oli Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: Kids between 4 and 10

Price: Morning (9.30am to 1.30pm): Dh1,090; Afternoon (2pm to 5pm): Dh790; All day: Dh1,650.

The agenda: At this experimental play museum, kids learn through play – and there are plenty of lessons this season. Children will explore four sections: Jurassic, where they learn about dinos; Cosmic, a star-filled module; Splash, which is all about water; and Powers, where they can wear capes and use their ‘superpowers’ to save the world.

STEM for Kids Summer Camp

When: July 11 to August 26

Best for: 4 to 14 year olds

Price: Daily: Dh225; Weekly: Dh1,075

The agenda: At this camp, which runs from 9.30am to 1.30pm, from Monday to Friday, children will learn about tech, science and engineering, robotics, finance, and business – subjects are divided into age-appropriate segments. It will be held at Rove Hotel, Downtown Dubai and at Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City.

Children's Summer Programme in Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: kids aged 4 to 16 (these are divided into four age groups)

Price: Dh1,575

The agenda: Indulge your child’s artistic temperament when you enroll him or her in this one – they’ll learn about music and sculpture, storytelling, and creative writing. There are also games and quizzes and self-development workshops in the offing between 9am and 1pm.

Curiosity Lab Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: Kids aged 6 to 12

Price: Daily: Dh315; Weekly: Dh1,260

The agenda: Throughout this programme, young scientists will engage with new concepts from the fields of chemistry, physics and engineering through demonstrations and guided experiments from 9am to 1pm. Think building a jet-propelled car or rocket.

Roll DXB Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: 4 to 16 year olds

Price: Daily: Dh207

The agenda: Get those skates on and get moving! With coaches teaching you new tips and tricks, you are sure to rule the arena. Timings: 9.45am to 2pm.

Bounce Holiday Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: Toddlers onwards (kids who have started walking)

Price: Daily: Dh190 (half day) and Dh250 (full day)

The agenda: Jump aboard this idea for it’s bound to be great fun. Participants will learn new freestyle skills on the trampolines and play games such as Egg and Spoon race and Tug of War that are sure to build team spirit. Timings: 8am to 1.30pm (Half Day); 8am to 5pm (full day).

Wisdom Warehouse Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: 4 and over

Price: Daily: Dh294; Weekly: Dh1,260

The agenda: The odd and unusual are studied in these classes, which run from 9.30am to 1pm and are segregated according to age. In the first week, for example, they’ll learn about the world’s strangest weather occurances.

Dubai International Art Centre Kids Summer Camp

When: June 25 to August 31

Best for: Kids four and over

Price: Daily: Dh150 + VAT; Weekly: Dh750 + VAT

The agenda: So much art, so little time. Kids get classes including painting, cooking, quilting, mosaic making and so much more.

Blue Wave's Summer Swimming Camp

When: June 25 to August 31; July 4 to August 26

Best for: 2 to 12 year olds

Price: One week: Dh450; Two weeks: Dh855

The agenda: Have a splash of fun as you learn how to navigate pool waters; perfect your dive, kicks, and strokes when you enroll here.

Air Maniax Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: Ages vary

Price: Daily: Dh170; Weekly: Dh749

The agenda: Between 8.30am and 2pm, kids can enjoy a whole range of arts and crafts, sports classes, dance classes and more.

Extreme Fun Play Center Kids Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 29

Best for: All ages; those under 4 need an adult along

The agenda: At this arcade-cum-soft play area, all kids are welcome and sure to enjoy themselves. Themed areas pay homage to superheroes and play host to science experiments.

Kids Hq Summer Camp

When: July 1 to August 31

Best for: Toddlers to pre-teens

Price: Daily: Dh180; Weekly: Dh499; Monthly Dh1200

The agenda: There’s plenty of interactive learning to be done at this camp in Al Barsha.

WooHoo Summer Camp

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: 4 and 9 years old

Price: Starts at Dh990 per week

The agenda: At this fun, hands-on camp, which runs from 8.30am to 1.30pm, participants will learn about landmarks from around the world and as they do, they will learn about the culture of the places they are situated. On the agenda are The Pyramids, Notre Dame, Ethiopia, Ancient Rome, Greece, and many more.

Playtorium Summer Camp

When: July 4 to July 25

Best for: 3- to 7-year-old children

Price: Daily: Dh130; Weekly: Dh625

The agenda: At this Medows Village play area, each week’s activities follow a themed route. There are lots of little activities and even puppet shows. Timings: 9am to 1pm.

Kids Summer Camp - Sharm Circus School

When: July 4 to July 29

Best for: 4- to 15-year-old children

Price: Dh800 for five days

The agenda: Kids can learn about acrobatics and gymnastics at the store’s two locations – in Al Quoz and Dubai Marina Walk. They can be enrolled for half the day i.e. 9am to 12pm or 1pm to 4pm or full day.

Medaf Summer Camp

When: July 18 to July 29

Best for: 5 to 10 year olds

Price: Dh1,260 for 10 days; Weekly: Dh840; Daily: Dh210

The agenda: These workshops are all about feeding the artistic bent. There are traditional arts and crafts lessons, painting, mixed media and collage module on the cards. The classes run five days a week, from 10.30am to 12pm in the morning and 5pm to 6.30pm in the evening.

Infinite Ski Kids Summer Camp

When: July 3 to August 26

Best for: 4 to 12 years old

Price: Daily: Dh180; Weekly: Dh840 (five days). This includes snacks and lunches

The agenda: At this intense camp, kids will lean how to ski, how to work in a team – all the while taking part in games, between 9.30am to 1pm from Monday to Friday.

Kids Padel Camp – Just Padel Pro Academy

When: July 4 to August 26

Best for: 4 to 14 years old

Price: Daily: Dh180; Weekly: Dh750

The agenda: Through matches on court, kids will improve their movement and balance at this tennis-centric camp. Courts are open from 10am to 1pm.

Mountain Extreme Summer Camp

When: July 11 to July 31

Best for: 7 to 12 years old

Price: Dh800 (inclusive of shoes, harness, juices).

The agenda: At this camp, kids will learn all about climbing – safely. They will learn how to tie knots, wear a harness and what’s more – they’ll win prizes when they achieve a milestone. The camp’s open from 9am to 1pm on the weekdays.

Al Shindagah Museum Summer Camp – Little Explorers

When: July 18 to July 22; July 25 to July 29

Best for: 8 to 12 years old

Price: Dh500

The agenda: Kids can learn all about the UAE’s past, including professions of yesteryear such as navigator, engineer, and merchant. Each day is themed and through games, group activities and individual projects, they will learn about Emirati heritage and culture.

French Summer Camp - Alliance Francaise Dubai

When: July 18 to July 29; August 15 to August 26

Best for: 4 to 9 years old

Price: Weekly: Dh1,230 (4 to 6 year olds) ; Dh1,660(7 to 9 year olds)