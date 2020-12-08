1 of 12
It’s been a year like no other, but you can still get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the festive season with one of these spectacular live shows and screenings, which give all the goose-bumpy thrill of live entertainment, with a socially distanced twist…
THURS DEC 10, CHRISTMAS CAROL: WE SING FOR THE CHILDREN OF BEIRUT: Come together with your family and friends to take part in an uplifting message of hope and festivities, designed to let the children in Beirut know that Dubai cares. Organised by Art For All, in collaboration with Tania Kassis Academy and the Dubai Bilingual French International School, this will feature a selection of the most beloved Christmas songs, and will star well-known singer Wim Hoste, and presenter Natalie Mamo. DETAILS: Dec 10, 8pm, 55 mins long, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dh75 per ticket, info@artforall.ae or call 050 8805074, see Bookmyshow or Virgin.
FRI DEC 11, SANTA BABY AT DUBAI OPERA: The magic of the holidays will be celebrated in full swing as all of your favorite festive hits will be performed in a not so traditional, jazzy holiday fashion. Concert goers can expect swinging renditions of Yo Tannenbaum, Everybody's Waitin' For The Man With The Bag, Christmas Time Is Here, Silver Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, and even a hilarious 12 Bars of Christmas. DETAILS: 2pm and 8pm on Friday 11 December, from Dh190 including house beverage, Dubaiopera.com
FROM FRI 11 DEC, THE SNOWMAN, AT THE THEATRE, MOE (multiple screenings): Art For All presents the longest-running Christmas show in English theatre history: The Snowman. Based on Raymond Brigg's much-loved book and featuring Howard Blake's classic song Walking In The Air, this enchanting live show has thrilled audiences throughout the world since first appearing on stage over twenty-five years ago. Be a part of the magic with a screening of a West End performance of this much-loved show in the traditional, red-velvet-seated theatre in Mall of the Emirates. DETAILS: Friday Dec 11, 11am at The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, Dh45, for 2 years and upwards, Artforall.ae.
FRI DEC 11- SAT DEC 12, MAGIC PHIL’S MERRY MUDDLE AT THEATRE BY QE2: ‘Tis the season to stay silly! Join the UAE’s favourite Children’s magician and radio star, Magic Phil as he sprinkles some extra magic on board the QE2 this Christmas. A show full of seasonal songs, magic tricks and lots of audience interaction! DETAILS: Shows at 11am, 2pm and 5pm on both 11 and 12 December, from Dh100, Theatrebyqe2.com.
WED 16- SUN 27 DECEMBER, JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, AT INTERCONTINENTAL DFC: Kids will adore all the fun and silliness of the pantomime version of the familiar fairytale Jack and the Beanstalk, performed in the ballroom of the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, which will be transformed into a theatre for the occasion. Expect lots of festive antics, enchantment, adventure, and a whole lot of “Oh no he didn’t!” audience interaction. DETAILS: From 16-27 December (except 25 Dec), various performances at kid-friendly times, from Dh125, tickets being sold in groups of 2,3,4 etc to comply with social distancing. www.dubaipanto.com/
WED 16- SUN 27 DECEMBER, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST AT THEATRE BY QE2: Based on the popular 18th-century French fairy tale La Belle et la Bete, this popular story about a selfish prince, his punishment as the beast, and the transformative power of his love of the intelligent and noble Belle has all of the ingredients for a good Christmas tale. This family show has drama, laughter and, of course, a happy ending. DETAILS: 16-27 December, 11am and 3pm shows, from Dh108, www.theatrebyqe2.com/
THURS 17- MON 28 DEC, THE CHRISTMAS SHOW, FAIRMONT THE PALM: Live on stage, this non-stop musical family celebration of all things Christmassy, features a fun mix of all your favourite festive songs, a team of comedy elves, stunning dance routines and colourful costumes, plus an amazing LED screen that will transport you to The North Pole and the home of Santa: Christmas Town. DETAILS: 17-28 December, show times vary from 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm, all ages welcome (under 3s free), from Dh120, dubai.platinumlist.net.
FRI 18 DEC, JINGLE BELL ROCK, AT DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTRE: West End singers The Barricade Boys join musicals star Kerry Ellis and the Jingle Bell Christmas Orchestra to perform everyone’s favorite festive hits such as All I Want for Christmas, Twelve Days of Christmas and of course Jingle Bell Rock. Tots to grandparents will enjoy this musical spectacular, which takes place in a safe and socially distanced environment. DETAILS: 18 Dec, 3pm and 8pm, from Dh175 for children in all seating categories, from Dh350 for adults, tickets sold in groups of two, four etc with spaces between seats for social distancing. Dubai.platinumlist.net.
SUN 20 DEC, HORRIBLE HISTORIES CHRISTMAS, AT THE THEATRE, MOE: Dubai audiences ca now enjoy the Drive-in screening of Horrible Christmas by the Horrible Histories team. Learn about the real meaning of Christmas traditions and the truly horrible things that went into a true, Victorian Christmas. Why are mince pies called mince pies? Are Christmas trees really that festive? And what are the most unfortunate things people in history have found in the festive pud? Be prepared to feel disgusted – and also laugh your head offand enjoy the West Ends most refreshingly revolting show. DETAILS: December 20, 4-7pm, from Dh45, at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Artforall.ae.
WED 23 DEC, THE NUTCRACKER, AT THE THEATRE, MOE: This Special Screening of The Nutcracker by The Royal Ballet was recorded live at The Royal Opera House! Tchaikovsky’s glittering score, the gorgeous festive stage designs, and The Royal Ballet’s captivating dancing including an exquisite pas de deux between the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince make this Nutcracker the quintessential Christmas experience. DETAILS: December 23, 8pm, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, from Dh75, for ages 5 upwards, Artforall.ae.
THURS 24 – SAT 26 DEC, CIRQUE DE GLACE AT DUBAI OPERA: Ice-theatre performers Cirque de Glace will bring to life the story of creation, man’s evolution and a journey to the limits of technology as a stunning ice spectacular, combining dazzling ice dance with the world of cirque, made famous by Cirque Du Soleil. The show promises a thrilling, breathtaking experience filled with music, incredible costumes and jaw-dropping acrobatics to provide a festive extravaganza for the whole family. DETAILS: Dubai Opera, 24 - 26 December, shows at 2pm or 8pm, tickets from Dh295 with a welcome house beverage, Dubaiopera.com.
