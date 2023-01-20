Dubai: It’s that time of the week again when parents look for activities to enjoy with their children. We have put together a list of free children’s activities taking place in Dubai this weekend. From marching in a parade with dinosaurs to learning Chinese origami and crochet, here are five free things to try this week.
1. Dinosaur Parade at Riverland
Calling all Dinosaur enthusiasts! ‘Dino Mania’, a brand-new dinosaur parade is launching on Friday, January 20, at Dubai Parks and Resorts. This free interactive experience brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors, and many more. This exciting, action-packed event will feature special effects including music, roars, and fog, with plenty of audience participation for all ages.
Children and their families can join the free 45-minute parade around Riverland in Dubai Parks and Resorts.
Date: Friday, January 20 onwards
Time: 8pm every Friday to Sunday
Price: Free
Location: Riverland™ Dubai, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts
2. Read with Reading Dogs
Join Mena and Ginger for story time at Dubai Pet Food, Dubai Investment Park tomorrow at 10am. The reading session is suitable for children between the ages of 4 - 12 years and is FREE to attend. However, pre-booking is essential as spaces are limited.
Date: Saturday, January 21
Time: 10am
Price: Free
Location: Dubai Pet Food, Dubai Investment Park
Contact: 0529086569 or email hello@readingdogsuae.com
3. Celebrate Chinese New Year
From January 20 to January 29, enjoy our fun activities and workshops in honour of the Chinese New Year. Head to the China Court at Ibn Batuta Mall for a kids’ Chinese zodiac origami workshop.
Date: Friday, January 20 to 29
Price: Free
Location: Ibn Batuta Mall
Contact: 042080808, dtc.dubai.ae
4. Art Workshop at Jameel’s Art Center
Jameel Arts Centre is offering sensory-stimulating workshops for young children of ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult. These transformative and experimental workshops aim to engage creativity and imagination and support early childhood development.
This session is designed to introduce a series of hands-on, process-based art activities, starting with the most elementary sensations. Following a tour of the Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park, children play and explore charcoal, colour, and texture. The workshop held by Jameel Arts Centre’s Learning Coordinator Hadeel Al Heeti is free-to-attend. Advance registration is required. Limited spaces are available. No prior art experience is required – materials and equipment will be provided at the venue.
Date: Sunday, January 22
Time: 11am to 1pm
Price: Free
Location: Jameel’s Art Center, Jaddaf Waterfront
5. Learn how to knit or crochet
Get your craft on with the knit-wits, a crochet and knitting group at Magrudy’s this weekend.
All levels – from complete beginners to experts can join for free by registering on the website.
Date: Sunday, January 22
Time: 11am to 1pm
Price: Free
Age: 12 years and above
Contact: 042974321