For me, this day, thanks to a typical information-imparting chat with my mate Barney, I learned not one but several pieces of information, all connected with the same word source: ‘coriander’. ‘You know it as dhania, no doubt,’ said Barney, ‘but do you know it is also referred to as Chinese parsley?’ Yes I did, much to Barney’s dismay. But Barney being Barney, he wished to quiz me more thoroughly on my knowledge of coriander.