The incident shows how monkeys are becoming choosy about what they should eat and what they should not. The pilgrimage city, which attracts thousands of Hindu devotees and foreigners, is a haven for the ever-growing population of monkeys. The simian, associated with Hanuman, the monkey deity in Hinduism, cannot be harmed in any manner due to strong religious sentiments and reverence for the deity. As a result, they have an unhampered run — not only in that region, but in many other areas in India. They abound essentially in religious centres where they get all kinds of delicacies and fruit without asking.