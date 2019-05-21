File photo: Al Houthis march during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. Image Credit: AP

Over the past three years, whether it be inside the internal borders of Yemen itself or more recently in desperate attacks against vessels off the coast of the UAE or at oil facilities and centres of population in Saudi Arabia, Al Houthi rebels have proven to the lowest common denominator when it comes to spreading chaos. Make no mistake, this Iranian-trained, armed and supported group is nothing more than a proxy of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the regime in Tehran.

This terrorist group has shown no compunction when it comes to launching Iranian-supplied and supported missiles against Makkah itself, and these and others have been recently intercepted and brought down over Taif and Jeddah.

Other brazen attacks have seen the group launch drones aimed at striking a blow on a Saudi oil facility, and Al Houthis have shown themselves capable of striking at internationally-flagged oil tankers in the coastal waters off the coast of Fujairah. This attack was deliberately aimed at causing damage and chaos to the international flow of oil, striking at maritime trade, and intended to cause mayhem on the international stage while potential causing an ecological and environmental disaster in the waters of the Arabian Sea. Thankfully, the damage in this instance was minimal, and Al Houthis have largely failed in their intent.

But Al Houthis themselves only have these capabilities because of the material support provided by Iran plain and simple. And the support provided by the regime in Tehran to Al Houthis has been reckless. As a member of the international community, Iran has a duty to act in a responsible manner. By its unbridled support for its proxy in Yemen — and by providing Al Houthis with the backing to escalate their attacks — it has abrogated that responsibility in a wilful and dangerous manner.

For the international community, those who act in concert on the global stage, those who abide by the norms of civilised behaviour, those who assist rather than arm — the behaviour of the regime and Tehran and its proxies is simply unwarranted, unsettling and unacceptable. Simply put, the behaviour of Iran and its proxies cannot and will not be tolerated.