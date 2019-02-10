There is no doubt that these two prominent figures meeting and committing to work to promote religious freedom, mutual respect, and full inclusion of all faiths as equal citizens in their countries can have an impact. But the ‘icing on the cake’ was the two day long ‘Conference on Human Fraternity’ — a gathering of 600 religious leaders and opinion shapers that concluded with the meeting of the pope and imam. Among the participants were Christians, of all denominations, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains. In recent years, there have been a number of interfaith sessions in the UAE involving the three Abrahamic faiths. This effort, however, was more expansive and its rhetoric was bolder in scope. It was about finding the common ground and respect necessary to build a human family. The very fact of the meeting was historic.