It would be fair to argue that this was one of the factors — whether intended as some conspiracy theorists argue or unintentional as I believe — that emboldened Islamist groups like Ikhwan (Muslim Brotherhood) and terrorist groups under its umbrella. Pompeo definitely wouldn’t want to give these groups more fuel to fan the flames of religious and sectarian divisions. Nor does he want to undermine efforts by moderate countries in the region to prevent the politicisation of religion that scarred the region for decades. But unfortunately, religious colouring of his important speech diluted its impact.