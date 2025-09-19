When AI takes over the lesson plan, what should schools teach?

Artificial intelligence can free classrooms to focus on creativity, values and skills
The debate around artificial intelligence in education often begins with anxiety. Parents worry that students will cut corners, teachers worry that assignments will lose meaning, and universities worry about the relevance of degrees in a world where machines can produce work once considered proof of human intellect. Yet to frame AI only as a threat is to miss the deeper opportunity in front of us.
We are standing at an inflection point. The structure of formal education has remained largely unchanged for more than a century. The model depends on scale, a single teacher leading a room of students, standardised assessments designed to measure progress, and a curriculum that is broadly the same for every learner in the room. Artificial intelligence disrupts that model because it makes mass personalisation possible. A student no longer needs to wait for the class to catch up or slow down. AI tutors can adapt content in real time, filling knowledge gaps and accelerating progress.
This raises a fundamental question for school leaders and policymakers. If AI can deliver academic content more efficiently, then what becomes the true purpose of a classroom and what is the enduring role of the educator?
I believe the answer is clear. Education is not simply about the transmission of knowledge. It is about shaping individuals who can think critically, collaborate effectively, and apply their learning to an uncertain world. AI is a powerful tool to achieve this, but it cannot replace the uniquely human elements of motivation, inspiration, and values-based guidance. The role of the teacher must evolve from lecturer to mentor and motivator. Their task will be less about explaining algebra on a whiteboard and more about instilling resilience in a student who is struggling, nurturing curiosity in a child who is disengaged, and guiding teams of learners through projects that demand creativity and judgment.
There are practical implications as well. If AI reduces the time required for students to master core academic subjects, then schools must rethink the use of time. Hours saved from rote memorisation or repetitive drills can be reinvested in developing future-ready skills. These include financial literacy, entrepreneurship, ethical reasoning, digital fluency, and cross-cultural communication. Employers across every sector repeatedly tell us they value adaptability, problem-solving, and teamwork. AI provides the space to make those skills central to the school day.
We must also recognise the equity challenge. The benefits of AI will not be evenly distributed. Premium versions of AI platforms are already far more effective than free tools. Families with resources can afford access while others may be left behind. If schools and governments do not step in to ensure equitable access, the digital divide of the last generation will widen into an AI divide in this one. Ensuring access, while also teaching students how to use AI responsibly, must become part of the education mandate.
Higher education faces an equally profound challenge. If AI can write a research paper on Shakespeare or generate complex code, then universities must ask themselves why they are assigning these tasks at all. The answer may not be to double down on surveillance and detection, but rather to rethink the assignments themselves. Students should not be asked to mimic the work of scholars but to engage with knowledge in ways that are deeply human. Discussion, debate, reflection, and ethical decision-making will matter more than the polished output of an algorithm.
For a country like the United Arab Emirates, which has set an ambitious national agenda to lead in innovation, this is a defining opportunity. The UAE has already made AI a central pillar of its economic and social strategy. Education must align with that vision. Schools here can become global leaders in demonstrating how AI, when thoughtfully integrated, can produce learners who are not only academically capable but also culturally grounded, morally aware, and prepared for the unpredictable challenges of the future.
The real danger is not that students will use AI. It is that schools and universities will cling to outdated structures, measuring success in ways that no longer reflect reality. Just as the printing press once redefined access to knowledge, AI will redefine both what we learn and how we learn. The responsibility for educators is not to resist this transformation, but to shape it in a way that protects equity, enhances motivation, and ensures that technology serves the higher purpose of education.
Education has always been about preparing young people for the future. With AI, that future is arriving faster than we expected. It is time we caught up.
Suad Merchant is Chief Marketing Officer, GEMS Education
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox