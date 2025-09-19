When AI takes over the lesson plan, what should schools teach?

I believe the answer is clear. Education is not simply about the transmission of knowledge. It is about shaping individuals who can think critically, collaborate effectively, and apply their learning to an uncertain world. AI is a powerful tool to achieve this, but it cannot replace the uniquely human elements of motivation, inspiration, and values-based guidance. The role of the teacher must evolve from lecturer to mentor and motivator. Their task will be less about explaining algebra on a whiteboard and more about instilling resilience in a student who is struggling, nurturing curiosity in a child who is disengaged, and guiding teams of learners through projects that demand creativity and judgment.