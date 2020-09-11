Emirati homemaker expresses gratitude to all for the effort in battle against COVID-19

Dubai has been able to weather the storm of COVID-19 due to its committed philosophy Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

During these very disturbing and uncertain times that we are all currently experiencing, we should take the opportunity and time, to reflect upon the individuals - the unsung heroes - of society, who are vital to our safety and well-being.

Despite all the dangers of the COVID-19 epidemic, medical staff continue to turn up daily, for duty, to treat their patients.

It takes a certain steely courage, to care for and look after the sick, whilst a dangerous and infectious viral agent invades our environment, not knowing where or who it will strike down next.

Despite the very complicated and multi-layered society that so many nationalities residing in Dubai have established, the many resulting challenges have been met by very efficient policing policies. These in turn, provide a very wide array of back-up-services that are all quickly activated when some sort of emergency befalls us - Maryam Umm Abdulla

Thus, I would like to extend a monumental ‘Thank you’, to all our dedicated, courageous, compassionate and hardworking medical staff throughout Dubai and the UAE.

Your professionalism and commitment to duty is heroic. I pray that you all stay safe and strong, and may God’s blessings be upon you all.

There are a number of other groups of individuals, working quietly and unobtrusively and very much 24/7, within the background of our lives, that we often forget to thank. I speak of the Dubai Police, CID, State Security and Fire Brigade.

Finest policing and security forces

Lt-General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, together with all his hardworking and dedicated colleagues have created, what has become today, one of the finest policing and security forces in the world. This is no idle boast.

Despite the very complicated and multi-layered society that so many nationalities residing in Dubai have established, the many resulting challenges have been met by very efficient policing policies. These in turn, provide a very wide array of back-up-services that are all quickly activated when some sort of emergency befalls us.

Furthermore, the very humanitarian nature of the Police force is such that its members are regarded more like respected members of family, rather than tough law enforcers.

This regard, and mutual respect, is the bedrock of Dubai’s success as a community, where all live in relative harmony.

Therefore, a super ‘Thank you’ to our Dubai Police and security divisions; for your continuous concern and regard for our well-being. And for making Dubai one of the safest places in the world to reside, especially now with the COVID-19 threat.

The activation of an early alert, together with the enforcement policies of isolation and lockdown safeguards, have undoubtedly protected us all. And reduced the likelihood of many known, and unknown dangers that this mutating virus has brought with it.

To all Emiratis, expatriates, tourists and visitors, my gratitude and thanks, for following all the rules of the COVID-19 lockdown.

I understand quite well that wearing masks and gloves and having to curtail or stop social interactions have all proven to be a jolt to the nervous system. But, by collectively obeying the rules put in place, we have all done our part in protecting each other and keeping safe.

Last, but not least, a few special words for His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The ‘late and great’ Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum was a wise, ambitious and hardworking leader, who with very few resources, created the beginnings of the Dubai success story.

Furthermore, his achievements, his ‘can-do’ attitude, played a big role in changing the course of history within the Gulf region. For, “where he trod, and what he started, others followed”.

Shaikh Mohammad has been able to build on his father’s legacy. But it is not only Dubai’s physical environment that has become so special - it is the quality of life.

Part of the Dubai phenomenon

Shaikh Mohammad encourages everyone living and working in Dubai, to be a part of the Dubai phenomenon. All are welcome to spread their wings and imagination; to formulate new ideas and avenues that will further help and enrich all of us, on our journey toward a prosperous and secure future.

He opines: “Keep giving of your best; be enthusiastic, helpful and hardworking; be mindful of good manners - both in word and action; and build more ladders for the next generation to climb upon, so that the quest for an even better future (for all mankind) can be achieved.”

It is because of this committed philosophy, with its accompanying strategies, that have enabled Dubai to weather the storm of COVID-19, so well.

The list of casualties has been, thankfully, quite small. But the brilliant manner and efficiency with which all Dubai Government Departments, together with the help of a co-operative public, have come together, show up the very spirit of humanitarianism that is now embedded within Dubai’s character; which in turn, has always been part of Shaikh Mohammad’s vision for Dubai.

To Shaikh Mohammad, an almighty ‘Thank you’ from us all. For you established the groundwork and the framework, that enables our protection, safety, well-being and quality of life.

May all of God’s blessings be upon you; and may your life be a long one, so that you can witness the further heights to which Dubai will climb, with the efforts of the next generation/s.