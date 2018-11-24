Such activism is not necessarily an ‘apply all’ formula to all parts of the world. One has to study the social nature and dynamics of the environment for any change to succeed. In Saudi Arabia, the 1980s and 1990s shaped generations that grew up under some very fundamental learning. Religious edicts flowed in uncontrolled torrents, often rejecting one progressive thought after another. Women soon disappeared from the media. Women’s businesses were conducted behind closed doors. Paperwork at the ministries had to be done by a male guardian. Banks would not open accounts for women unless the consent of the male guardian came along. And the intensity of such acts kept increasing, with vociferous debates on what constituted a proper veil, why women couldn’t drive and which professions were appropriate (and noble) for them.