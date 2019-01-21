March 20 is International Day of Happiness, and the UAE has taken this a step further by recognising that happiness is a fundamental obligation and it became the first country in the region to appoint a minister of happiness. The basic aim of the ministry is to promote programs and policies to achieve a happier society. This year has been declared as the Year of Tolerance. The UAE has a minister of State for Tolerance. The bridge near Business Bay Dubai has been named as the ‘Bridge of Tolerance’ too. Without a doubt, the UAE is a land of tolerance, not just in phrase but in action too.