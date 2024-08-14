In India, Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party’s former Delhi deputy CM and the second most important AAP leader after Arvind Kejriwal, has been released from jail after nearly 18 months.

Sisodia was incarcerated over an alleged case of corruption related to the Delhi Government’s liquor excise policy.

The Supreme Court granted him bail, condemning his imprisonment as a “travesty of justice” and criticised the trial and High Court for neglecting his right to liberty.

Sisodia’s time in jail was particularly harrowing due to his wife Seema Sisodia’s severe autoimmune disease, multiple sclerosis, which led to frequent hospital admissions during his incarceration.

Despite his privileged access to top legal talent, such as distinguished lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the situation highlights a significant issue in India’s legal system where many undertrials lack such resources and endure prolonged imprisonment without conviction.

Facing considerable challenges

Turning our attention to AAP — India’s most successful political start-up — the party faces considerable challenges. Founder Arvind Kejriwal, currently imprisoned in connection with the same liquor excise policy, has refused to resign from his position as Delhi CM.

This has left Delhi grappling with severe governance issues: a deteriorating drainage system, rampant illegal construction, and frequent tragic incidents, including electrocutions and deaths due to inadequate infrastructure.

The city’s suffering is exacerbated by Kejriwal’s steadfast refusal to step down, despite the mounting evidence of his administration’s failures. Public sentiment is growing increasingly critical, with many viewing AAP’s dramatic political theatre as a sign of its disillusionment rather than effective governance.

Sisodia’s return to the political arena might be seen as a potential boost for AAP, which has been rudderless in Kejriwal’s absence. However, AAP’s lack of a clear political ideology—beyond critiquing other leaders and offering free services—has led to diminishing returns.

While free water and power were initially popular, they now seem to be viewed as entitlements rather than privileges, contributing to deteriorating public utility services.

Promise of anti-corruption

Moreover, Kejriwal’s initial promise of anti-corruption and good governance appears to be undermined by his current predicament. The party’s reluctance to address contentious issues such as the Delhi riots and student protests, along with the recent Swati Maliwal incident involving allegations against Kejriwal’s personal assistant, further tarnishes its image.

AAP’s shift of focus towards the upcoming Haryana elections, with resources diverted away from Delhi and Punjab governance, has dismayed loyal party members. The idealistic vision that once attracted supporters is now overshadowed by accusations of opportunism and political expediency.

As Sisodia re-enters the political fray, the party faces a critical juncture. Whether AAP can recover its earlier momentum or whether its fall will be as swift as its rise remains uncertain.

SWAT Extra: In a surprising development, the Gandhi and Bachchan families—once close allies turned rivals—seem to be mending fences. Sonia Gandhi and Jaya Bachchan were recently seen exchanging pleasantries in Parliament.



Gandhi supported Bachchan’s criticism of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jaideep Dhankar, and Bachchan defended Rahul Gandhi, indicating a possible rapprochement between the two families.