In a historic milestone, diplomats from almost 200 nations have, for the first time in the three-decade history of global climate meetings, reached a sweeping agreement at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai.

The accord explicitly calls for a global commitment to “transition away from fossil fuels,” encompassing oil, gas, and coal, identified as major contributors to the perilous warming of the planet.

Against the backdrop of the hottest recorded year, the groundbreaking deal underscores the urgency of a just, orderly, and equitable shift away from fossil fuels this decade, with the ultimate aim of completely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions by midcentury.

Delegates arrive for a meeting at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Image Credit: AP

Drawing to a close

The agreement sets forth ambitious targets, urging nations to triple renewable energy capacity, embrace wind and solar power, by 2030, and significantly reduce methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas.

Notably, this agreement marks a departure from previous UN climate deals by explicitly addressing “fossil fuels,” signalling a decisive move towards a cessation of their usage.

This clear communication serves to alert investors and policymakers that the era of escalating fossil fuel consumption must eventually draw to a close.

A global commitment

Over the next two years, each nation is tasked with submitting a comprehensive plan detailing how it intends to curb emissions until 2035, underlining a global commitment to phasing out fossil fuels, propelling renewable energy and efficiency, and addressing forest loss and degradation.

The accord stands as a diplomatic triumph for the UAE and lays the foundation for transformational change, contingent on nations following through on their commitments.

Landmark agreement

Scientists emphasise the critical need for nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 43 per cent in this decade to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, beyond which humanity faces daunting challenges adapting to rising sea levels, wildfires, extreme storms, and drought.