During the presentation of the global political variables, and how the UAE addresses them, it was shown how internal development successes are transformed into external successes that ensure the sustainability of continued improvement in the fields of competitiveness, efficiency and achievement. Domestic policies are ultimately also aspects of foreign policy, according to Dr Gargash, since success in the first, in sectors such as education, health, government services, the promotion of a culture of tolerance and combating violence and terrorism, then have a positive external impact on the expansion of international strategic partnerships and the number of countries with foreign investments, through increasing confidence in the UAE in a range of fields, from agriculture and food security, to the management of international port networks and aerospace industries.