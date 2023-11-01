The UAE stands as a testament to a unique model for growth and development, demonstrating an exceptional ability to transform plans, ideas, programmes and strategies into tangible realities, firmly rooted in the nation’s inherent capabilities. This fundamental strength was exemplified through the initiation of The Industrialist Career Fair at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, held by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with strategic partners, representing a significant step in empowering local talent and fostering their growth.
The Industrialist Career Fair for industry and advanced technology concluded with the participation of more than 3,000 Emirati youth from across all seven emirates. The exhibition offered on-the-spot interviews for immediate hires, as well as direct employment and training opportunities across more than 73 companies and institutions in industry and technology sectors in the UAE.
Strategic initiative
Within the UAE, Emiratis are not just beneficiaries but key architects of policies and strategies, with a notable example being the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology orchestrated by MoIAT. This strategic initiative has heralded a transformative change in both the industrial and advanced technology sectors, aligning with the country’s mission for economic diversification. The industrial sector holds immense promise for growth and development, promising an active role in supporting the UAE’s economic diversification plans.
Consequently, the Ministry aims to fortify the role of local talent in shaping and realising national objectives. The Industrialist Career Fair, functioning under The National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, is a pivotal initiative working towards achieving this objective, reflecting a commitment to the enhancement and empowerment of local human capital.
Empowering local talent and enhancing their skills remains a primary national objective requiring concerted efforts between various governmental and private entities. The significance of this mission was underscored by the collaborative nature of the exhibition, held in partnership with essential institutions such as the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and the Adnoc Group.
The participation of young people in exhibitions like The Industrialist Career Fair holds immense importance in charting their professional trajectories. Advanced technological solutions play an instrumental role in shaping the industrial sector, acting as a gateway to the future, aligning with the country’s overarching vision and contributing to a more sustainable tomorrow. Moreover, these endeavours significantly bolster the UAE’s standing as a regional and global hub for advanced industries, positioning it at the forefront of innovation and progress.
The Industrialists Programme initiative stands as a cornerstone in the journey towards realising the potential and prowess of local talent in steering the UAE’s future industrial and technological landscape.
— Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi is the Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)