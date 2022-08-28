Emirati Women have proven their worth in all fields of life for the last 50 years. They have worked hand in hand with men and supported them to develop the UAE — our beloved country — until we became a distinguished name in the comity of nations.

Women have been key to the UAE achieving higher scores in global competitiveness reports. As the UAE hosted the Expo 2020 Dubai in an emergency global period — Covid-19, it was gratifying to note that the project was lead by an Emirati woman minister.

Women achievements that we witness now is because of the foresight of the leadership and their strong commitment in supporting women by launching a series of national strategies, policies, initiatives and programmes. This has greatly enhanced the role of women in achieving sustainable development.

Moreover, the role of women in raising children and protect their national identity to enhance national and social cohesion cannot be underestimated.

Alya Hassan Al Yassi

Real soft power

Emirati women are the real definition and strong example for the meaning of “soft power” — they are influencers and a role model for all women all over the world. What Emirati women achieved in 50 years is truly remarkable.

It isn’t surprising to see women in the UAE in the roles of minister, undersecretary, judge, professor, artist, content creator, entrepreneur, ambassador, inventor, pilot, police woman, parliament, doctor, artist. The list goes on.

The UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan once said, “Nothing makes me happier than to see women assume their rightful roles in society and fulfil their potential. Nothing should stop the progress of women...Women have equal rights to men in assuming top positions (as per) their abilities and qualifications.”

As a media researcher I can see that Emirati women are international role models because they are well educated and fully equipped with the knowledge, skills, data gathering and research skills. They are open to each other, respectful of the diversity and the multicultural mix of the country.

I would be remiss if I didn’t appreciate the brilliant contribution of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the main supporter of not only Emirati women but also women and children all over the world.