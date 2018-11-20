4. Internal Palestinian divisions. This is one of the most serious reasons behind the dismantling of the Palestinian cause and the distortion of its image at both the Arab and international levels, especially the split between Fatah and Hamas, the two major Palestinian forces. In 2007, Hamas resorted to armed force to take control of Gaza Strip; since then all attempts to bridge the gap between the two main movements have failed despite efforts exerted by several parties, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt. In fact, numerous agreements between the two movements were not respected and were breached even before their ink had dried, including the Makkah Agreement in 2007, signed next to the Grand Mosque in Makkah under the patronage of late King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. This is in addition to other understandings reached under Egyptian auspices. Indeed, the division between Fatah and Hamas remains the most prominent on the Palestinian scene; yet, there are further splits resulting from a large number of Palestinian factions with different backgrounds. Every faction has its own foreign relations and ties with one or several external parties in a way that affects its orientations, decisions, and attitudes. Therefore, the Palestinian arena has become a centre of regional conflict, and a front to settle disagreements between many external forces, all at the expense of the Palestinian cause. All actors raise false slogans of defending the Palestinian cause and their claims are merely a big lie. The internal Palestinian division has distorted the image of the Palestinian cause among Arab, Muslim and international public opinion and has negatively impacted its moral content as a national liberation issue. This division has always allowed Israel to justify its refusal to abide by the principles of peace because of the absence of a single Palestinian party to negotiate with. Such a question has always been posed by international parties required to be engaged seriously in the peace process: whom shall we negotiate with Fatah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad or others? Does signing an agreement with Fatah guarantee it will be respected by Hamas or other factions?