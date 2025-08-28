Can Lebanon reclaim a monopoly on arms?

The Cabinet’s decision is based on the US proposal, which calls for implementation of the Taif Agreement, the Lebanese Constitution, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, primarily Resolution 1701. Under the plan, the army would deploy in southern Lebanon alongside “UNIFIL” forces, subject to Israel’s withdrawal from five positions it continues to occupy in the south. Indirect negotiations would also be held to demarcate the border with Israel. However, the implementation of the decision may face several obstacles in Lebanon’s politically fragmented society, especially if it is viewed as a US-Israeli effort to pressure the country.